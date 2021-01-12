Trump accepts 'some' level of responsibility
Fox News report that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told lawmakers the President accepted some responsibility for last week's riot.
Steve Scalise (r) and Kevin McCarthy (l)
REUTERS
|
US & Canada
