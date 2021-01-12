Will extremists try to harm Joe Biden?

Israeli foreign affairs commentator Oren Nahari spoke Tuesday morning with Golan Yochpaz and Anat Davidov about the upcoming Biden inauguration, set for January 20th.

Nahari said some in the US feared that a far-right extremist would try to assassinate President-elect Joe Biden, as a result of claims that the results of last November’s election were fraudulent.

Nahari noted the hundreds of millions of guns privately owned in the US, and that four American presidents have been assassinated in the past.

According to Nahari, the odds of Trump being impeached and removed from office are very low, since the Democrats would need two-thirds of the Senate to back such a move, and it is difficult to see a situation in which 17 Republican Senators would support the measure.