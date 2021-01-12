Frmr Texas Dem: 'Cruz supported man who put kids in cages'
MSNBC talks to former Texas Representative Beto O’Rourke who blames Sen Cruz of endangering country to 'ride the Trump train.'
Tags: MSNBC Ted Cruz Beto O'Rourke
Ted Cruz
Reuters
|
