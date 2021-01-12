When They Saw What Was Inscribed, They Gasped

This past year, thousands of Israelis who used to be their family’s primary source of income tragically lost their jobs in what they pray is just a temporary situation.

Unfortunately, many of these men and women have sick children who require critical life-saving medication. But ever since their parents lost their jobs, these kids have no one to help. If no one steps in to pay for their medication, young precious lives may be cut short.

None other than R’ Chaim Kanievsky has stepped in to help. In his words,

“All those who donate to the special fund that has been founded by Vaad Harabanim to heal, to support and revive the sick. They will see great salvation with whatever they need, and they and their household will be saved from all illness, measure for measure. They will merit to make simchas in their home, and to enjoy nachas from all their descendants with health and abundance.

Chaim Kanievsky”

Aside from receiving this tremendous blessing, donors will receive a Book Of Psalms with an inscription of the blessing (sample below) signed by R' Chaim Kanievsky, may he live and be well. Click here to recieve your Book of Psalms and save the lives of young children.