50,337 new jobseekers since tightening of lockdown

The Employment Service reports this morning, Tuesday, that 11,029 new jobseekers registered in the last day, while 50,337 have registered since the closure was tightened.

Since Sunday, December 27, 2020, the day the closure began, a total of 110,263 new jobseekers have registered. 91,460 of them, 83%, were put on unpaid leave, while 18,803 of them, 17%, have been fired or resigned.

Since the beginning of the closure, sales workers have been the main victims, and their rate among registrants since December 27 is 18.6%.

The proportion of employees in the fields of education, teaching and training among the new registrants has risen to 24.5% - almost double the number since the tightening of the closure.