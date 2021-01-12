EU alarmed by Iran's accelerated uranium enrichment activities

The European Union expressed concern Monday night over reports that Iran has significantly increased its uranium enrichment capabilities, urging Iran to comply with the 2015 nuclear deal.

In a statement released Monday night, the EU responded to comments by IAEA chief Rafael Grossi earlier that day, in which Grossi estimated that Iran’s nuclear program an now likely process 10 kilograms of uranium at 20% enrichment each month. “We are in a whole new reality,” said Grossi.

The EU called Iran’s enhanced enrichment efforts a “very serious development,” and called on Tehran to return to compliance with the nuclear deal.

“We deeply regret the worrying steps taken by Iran over the last two years and recall that the EU has repeatedly called on Iran to reverse all actions that are inconsistent with Iran's JCPoA commitments.”

“The initiation of uranium enrichment to up to 20% by Iran at the underground Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, which was confirmed by the IAEA on 4 January, is a very serious development and a matter of deep concern.”

“Iran's action is also inconsistent with the JCPoA's clear provisions on Fordow and has potentially severe proliferation implications. At this critical juncture, Iran's action also risks undermining efforts aimed at building upon the existing diplomatic process. We urge Iran to refrain from further escalation and reverse this course of action without delay. Continued full and timely cooperation with the IAEA remains critical.”