

The United States is falling down A former Hollywood producer, now a Jerusalemite and frequent Arutz Sheva columnist, sings about US Jewry's future. Do join him. Tzvi Fishman ,

Pixabay Sttue of Liberty sinking The United States is falling down Falling down, falling down, The United States is falling down Dear Mr. Cohen. Kristallnacht is on the way On the way, on the way, Kristallnacht is on the way Dear Rabbi Ruben. Don’t bother to call the cops, To call the cops, to call the cops, Don’t bother to call the cops, The cops won’t help you. Buy a ticket while you can, While you can, while you can, Buy a ticket while you can, Zion is waiting. Don’t say, “but but but…” “but but but…” “but but but…” Don’t say, “but but but…” Hurry, hurry, hurry. Don’t look back when you leave, When you leave, when you leave, Don’t look back when you leave, Board any plane you can. Forget your golf clubs and your racket, And your racket, and your racket, Forget your golf clubs and your racket, Don’t wait to sell the house. The ground is burning under your feet, Under your feet, under your feet, The ground is burning under your feet, Run, brother, while you can. Don’t wait for G-d to help, For G-d to help, for G-d to help, Don’t wait for G-d to help, G-d is waiting for you in Israel. Moshiach, my friend, ain’t gonna come, Ain’t gonna come, ain’t gonna come, Moshiach, my friend, ain’t gonna come, Because he’s come already. At least do it for your kids, For your kids, for your kids, At least do it for your kids, Lest they perish in Exile with you. Remember that you’re a Jew, You’re a Jew, you’re a Jew, Remember that you’re a Jew, Before neighbor Bill reminds you. The United States is falling down, Falling down, falling down, The United States is falling down, Dear Mr. Cohen.



