Trump approves emergency declaration for Washington

US President Donald Trump on Monday issued an emergency declaration to support the security of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, NBC News reported.

The declaration gives Washington, D.C. supplemental federal law enforcement assistance from the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The US Secret Service and the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies also vowed robust security last week following the violent clash at the US Capitol, the report said.

The decision to issue an emergency declaration came after the FBI warned of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitols and in Washington in the days leading up to Biden’s inauguration, according to The Associated Press.

An internal FBI bulletin warned that, as of Sunday, the nationwide protests may start later this week and extend through Biden’s January 20 inauguration, according to two law enforcement officials.

“Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January,” the bulletin said, according to one official.

Trump continues to face backlash over the violence at the US Capitol last week, which resulted in several deaths, including a Capitol police officer.

Earlier on Monday, House Democrats filed one article of impeachment against Trump over his role in encouraging last Wednesday’s violence.

Also on Monday, acting US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf resigned in the wake of the violence.