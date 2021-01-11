Netanyahu cancels Cabinet meeting after Gantz speech

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu canceled the Cabinet meeting which was scheduled for tomorrow after Defense Minister Benny Gantz delivered a speech accusing the prime minister of holding the country "hostage."

At the meeting, the ministers were supposed to approve the appointment of the permanent police commissioner and the head of the prison service.

According to sources close to Netanyahu, the meeting was postponed because there is disagreement between the Likud and Blue and White over several appointments.

Defense Minister and Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz responded to the decision. "The Israel Police will not have a permanent commissioner tomorrow, there is no picture of the IPS commissioner and 36 ambassadors will not be appointed to important countries because Netanyahu has decided to cancel the cabinet meeting."

"Once again, personal considerations have won out and prove that they are all that guides Netanyahu. I will do everything to build a strong and large political force that will get Bibi out of Balfour. If the ego goes, Bibi will go," Ganz wrote on Twitter.