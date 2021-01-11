Hikind: Biden should base aid on need, not race

Former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind, a Democrat, slammed US President-elect Joe Biden after Biden stated that his administration would take race into account when prioritizing where to send economic relief for small businesses affected by the coronavirus crisis.]

"Our focus will be on small businesses on Main Street that aren't wealthy and well-connected, that are facing real economic hardships through no fault of their own. Our priority will be Black, Latino, Asian, and Native American owned small businesses, women-owned businesses, and finally having equal access to resources needed to reopen and rebuild," Biden sated.

Hikind responded on Twitter: "How about we base COVID relief on need rather than race?! I missed the part where MLK envisioned people having their economic lifelines dependent on the color of their skin rather than their economic need...but here we are. You get what you vote for."