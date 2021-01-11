Liberman: Schools remain closed while Torah study continues

After the Health Ministry published data Sunday morning revealing 5,030 new coronavirus cases over the previous day, Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman posted on his Facebook page, "Most Israeli children will continue to be locked in homes while religious studies remain open. Most companies will incur heavy losses, while in Bnei Brak they will continue business as usual. As of tomorrow, residents of the south will be forced to fight for a place on the bus instead of taking the train to work in the center of the country.

"This is what Netanyahu, [United Torah Judaism MK Moshe] Gafni, [UTJ head Yaakov] Litzman and [head of Shas, Aryeh Deri] are worried about. Only a strong Yisrael Beytenu will be able to repair the damage they have caused and get the State of Israel back on track."

On Sunday, the positive infection rate remained stable compared to last week, standing at 6.3% out of a total of 81,858,000 individuals tested.

Since the outbreak of the virus, 487,034 people have been infected in the State of Israel.

As of yesterday, the death toll in the country totaled 3,645 individuals with over 60 succumbing to the disease over the weekend.