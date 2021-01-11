Poll: 'Never Netanyahu' bloc wins 60 seats, denying PM majority

A new poll released Monday morning shows the parties opposed to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu receiving fully half of the Knesset’s 120 seats, denying Netanyahu a clear path to the 61 seats he needs for a ruling majority.

The poll, which was conducted by Panels Politics with data collected online by Panel4All from 505 respondents, was published Monday morning on Radio 103FM.

According to the survey, if new elections were held today, the Likud would win just 27 seats, down nine mandates from its current 36. That amounts to a decline of one seat compared to the previous Panels Politics poll, released on Friday.

In a distant second is the New Hope party of former Likud MK Gideon Sa’ar with 17 seats, down from 18 in Friday’s poll.

The rightist Yamina rose to 14 seats in the poll from 13 in Friday’s despite the National Union splitting off from Yamina for an independent run. The National Union, led by MK Bezalel Smotrich and rebranded as the Religious Zionism Party, narrowly passed the 3.25% electoral threshold with four seats.

Yesh Atid is projected to win 13 seats, down 14 from last Friday, after the Telem party announced Sunday it would be running independently. Telem failed to cross the threshold in Monday’s poll.

The Joint Arab List, which received 15 seats in the last election, has stabilized at 10 seats, the same number it received in Friday’s poll.

Among the haredi factions, Shas received eight seats in the poll, compared to seven for United Torah Judaism.

The new HaYisraelim (The Israelis) party of Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai fell from six seats in Friday’s poll to five mandates Monday, while the far-left Meretz sank from five seats to four, narrowly crossing the electoral threshold.

Yisrael Beytenu held steady at seven seats, with Blue and White barely crossing the electoral threshold with four seats.

Labor, Telem, Gesher, the Otzma Yehudit, Tnufa, the New Economic Party, and Vatiki Yisrael all failed to cross the threshold.

The right-wing bloc received 60 seats in the poll, with the left-wing - Arab bloc falling to 36 seats. New Hope and Yisrael Beytenu received a combined 24 seats.

Netanyahu can count on the support of parties winning a combined 46 seats, with Yamina refusing to commit to backing Netanyahu. The remaining 60 seats went to parties which have refused to sit with Netanyahu.