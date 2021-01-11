Iranian lawmaker: We'll expel IAEA inspectors if sanctions aren't lifted

A senior Iranian lawmaker warned on Saturday that Iran will expel International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors from its territory if the US sanctions on the country are not lifted by February 21.

"If the sanctions against Iran, particularly in the fields of finance, banking and oil, are not lifted by Feb. 21, we will definitely expel the IAEA inspectors from the country," Ahmad Amirabadi Farahani, a member of the presidium of Iran's parliament, was quoted by the Xinhua news agency as saying.

Iran will also stop voluntary implementation of the IAEA's Additional Protocol, he added.

"This is the law of the Iranian parliament and the government is obliged to implement it," Amirabadi Farahani noted.

The Trump administration has regularly enforced sanctions on Iran since 2018, when it withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, but has ramped up the sanctions in recent months, after its efforts to extend a UN arms embargo on Iran did not succeed.

Iran, in response to the US withdrawal from the 2015 deal, has gradually scaled back its compliance with the agreement.

The IAEA, which monitors Iran’s nuclear program, recently released a report which found that Iran has fired up advanced uranium-enriching centrifuges that it had installed at its Natanz site in violation of the 2015 agreement.

In a previous report, the UN agency said that the Islamic Republic’s stockpile of enriched uranium now stands at more than ten times the limit set down in the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

US President-elect Joe Biden has taken a different approach to the Iran deal than Trump and has expressed a desire to rejoin the deal. He recently told The New York Times that he would do so if Iran returned to compliance with it.

The Iranian government, however, has ruled out the possibility of renegotiating the nuclear deal, saying it was fully discussed in detail five years ago and needs no renegotiations.