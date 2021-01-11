Poll: Over half of Americans believe Trump should be removed

Over half of Americans believe US President Donald Trump should be removed from office before his term ends as two-thirds give him a good amount of the blame for the rioting that occurred in Washington, D.C. this week, a poll by ABC News and Ipsos released on Sunday finds.

The majority of the American public (56%) says that Trump should be removed from office before his term ends, according to the poll.

Two-thirds (67%) say the President deserves a good amount (15%) or a great deal (52%) of the blame for the riots in Washington, D.C.

Virtually all Democrats (94%) and a majority of independents (58%) believe Trump should be removed; only 13% of Republicans agree.

Among those who do not believe Trump should be removed (43%), about half believe he did nothing wrong (54%) and half believe his actions this week were wrong, but it is not worth the effort because he is leaving office on January 20 (45%).

61 percent of Republicans believe the President did nothing wrong, and a third believe it isn’t worth the effort.

The poll was published one day before the House of Representative is expected to propose impeachment against Trump.

The latest draft of the impeachment resolution, obtained by CNN, includes one article of impeachment for "incitement of insurrection."

The article of impeachment says Trump "willfully made statements that encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — imminent lawless action at the Capitol."

The Senate last year voted to acquit Trump after an impeachment trial led by the Democratic-controlled House on charges of trying to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son Hunter.