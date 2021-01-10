Watch: Anti-Netanyahu protesters break into PM's residence
Crowds overwhelmed guards at the PM's residence in J'lem this weekend, storming the compound, Shin Bet accused of 'spying' on activists.
Anti-Netanyahu protest
Flash 90
|
MainAll NewsILTV ISRAEL DAILYWatch: Anti-Netanyahu protesters break into PM's residence
Watch: Anti-Netanyahu protesters break into PM's residence
Crowds overwhelmed guards at the PM's residence in J'lem this weekend, storming the compound, Shin Bet accused of 'spying' on activists.
Anti-Netanyahu protest
Flash 90
top