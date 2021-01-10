Good news for Israeli drivers: Licenses to last till age 70

Some good news for Israeli drivers - as of October 1, 2021, drivers will be issued a driver’s license that will be valid until the age of seventy, instead of needing to be renewed every ten years.

As part of the Ministry of Transportation's planned reform, licenses currently held for private vehicles, motorcycles, and commercial vehicles up to twelve tons will be valid until the age of seventy, instead of needing renewal every ten years. After the age of seventy, licenses will need renewal every five years until the age of eighty, after which they will need renewal every two years.

The cost of issuing a driver's license before seventy will be NIS 510, saving an approximate one and a half thousand shekels per driver over current costs, in addition to the hassle involved in renewing a license every ten years from the age of twenty-four.

Minister of Transportation Miri Regev noted that Israel has now joined many European countries in which driver's licenses are issued for life, or at least to the age of seventy, with no need for renewal.

"I am happy that in such a short period of time, we have been able to make such a significant change to our country. This move will save time, money, and hassle for every citizen of Israel," Regev commented.

This move is the latest in a long string of measures by the Ministry of Transportation to streamline vehicle and driver licensing, including switching to online payments and computerizing many bureaucratic processes.