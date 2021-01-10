Telem scoops up Shai, Hebrew University Professor

Minister of Science and Technology Yizhar Shai has joined the Telem party led by Moshe 'Bogie' Ya'alon as the second in command, following the 'joint leadership' model.

Shai was reported on Friday as having informed Blue and White leader Benny Gantz of his intention to resign from the government. The two agreed on an orderly process for resignation and transfer of power and responsibilities, especially with regards to the COVID-19 task force and Cabinet.

Prof. Hagai Levin, an epidemiologist at the Hebrew University and Hadassah Hospitals, followed suit this morning, tweeting, "I believe in the proven leadership of former Chief of Staff Moshe Ya'alon and the excellent team of the Telem party. Telem represents and works for the goals and values ​​that I strive for: placing the public interest above all, and concern for the welfare of the entire population, in all walks of life. We need a political force that promotes these values. The public expects ministers and MKs who work for them responsibly and honestly, basing their response to COVID-19 on professional advice. This is, tragically, not the current state of affairs. I have joined Telem in order to be the change I want to see in the world, with the goal of putting public health and the environment first as part of the nation's leadership."