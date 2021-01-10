Yeshiva dean in Bnei Brak dies after being infected with COVID

Rabbi Meshulam Shenkar, the dean of the Kehillat Yaakov Yeshiva in Bnei Brak, passed away before dawn Sunday morning at the Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak. He was 79 years old.

Rabbi Shenkar had been infected with the coronavirus recently, and was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week. His condition began to deteriorate last week, and Saturday night he was rushed to Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital.

After being admitted to the hospital, Rabbi Shenkar suffered a heart attack, and passed away early Sunday morning.

Eight months ago, Rabbi Shenkar's brother, Rabbi Tzvi Shenkar passed away following a lengthy illness. Rabbi Tzvi Shenkar had served as dean of the Beit David Yeshiva in Bnei Brak.