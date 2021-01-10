2 Breslov hasidim captured sneaking into Joseph's Tomb

Two members of the Breslov hasidic sect entered Joseph's Tomb near Nablus (Shechem) on Sunday despite the ban on Israelis visiting the site unsupervised.

The pair were apprehended by Palestinian Arabs at the site and handed over to Palestinian Authority security forces, who in turn handed them over to the IDF and the Civil Administration.

Israeli security forces have been aware of the phenomenon of members of the Breslov community sneaking into Joseph's Tomb by themselves and have taken many measures to prevent it.

At the same time, the IDF occasionally allows organized entrances to Joseph's Tomb, which are carried out in coordination with the security forces and with the assistance of the Samaria Regional Council.

The IDF provides security for these organized visits.