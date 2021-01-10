Yael Shevach joins 'Young Settlement' hunger strike

Yael Shevach, the widow of Rabbi Raziel Shevach, joined the hunger strike of the 'Young Settlements' in Judea and Samaria Sunday in order to pressure the government to regulate the communities and begin providing basic services to them

Shevach, who lives in the community of Havat Gilad, told Arutz Sheva: "I decided to join the hunger strike in the hope that it would not take very long, with the understanding that things should move forward."

Shevach mentioned the window of opportunity that will close soon, "For too long we shouted about regulation, there is the window of opportunity that will be gone in a moment and then we will again be left with the promises left in the air."

She later explained the choice to go on a hunger strike, "It's in our minds, we're really suffering. Soon winter will strike in force and we'll get stuck without electricity and water again."

"We are going on a hunger strike so that they will understand that we are really suffering and this suffering should be put to an end as soon as possible," she stressed.