Caroline Glick: Trump rings in the era of ‘total political correctness’

(JNS) It was hard to watch the scenes of U.S. President Donald Trump supporters storming the Capitol last Wednesday as the joint session of Congress was convened to debate and ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. Suddenly, the home of America’s representative government was threatened not by Islamic terrorists or China or Russia, but by the people the lawmakers represent—Americans. And the Americans in question had just attended a rally where President Trump told them that Biden stole the election and the procedure going on the joint session was illegitimate.

The day before his supporters stormed the Capitol, Georgia elected two new Democratic senators. Those elections mean that beginning Jan. 20, the Democrats will control all three elected bodies in Washington. And so, at least until the 2022 congressional elections, Democrats will be able to do whatever they wish and Republicans won’t be able to stop them.

The events Wednesday will doubtlessly dominate the news cycle at least until Biden’s inauguration. And, given the nature of the U.S. media, the coverage will doubtlessly ignore two realities without which the public will be unable to understand what happened last Wednesday or the nature of American politics and culture

The first reality is that the assault on the Capitol was not a unique event. Rather, it was a direct continuation of the political violence that leftist groups, dominated by Black Lives Matter and Antifa, have engaged in in cities across America since last May.

BLM and Antifa rioters have burned and looted small businesses, destroying the savings and livelihoods of tens of thousands of Americans. Armed and violent rioters stormed and destroyed a police precinct in Minneapolis. They laid siege to a federal courthouse in Portland and vandalized the mayor’s home.

Contrary to the wizened intonations of “experts” on TV, the last time the Capitol was besieged wasn’t during the War of 1812, when the British burned the Capitol and the White House. It was two years ago. A mob far larger than the one that stormed the building last Wednesday took over the Hart Senate Office Building during Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing to intimidate lawmakers into voting down his nomination.

As BLM and Antifa rioters burned a swath across the country, even as police officers and civilians were killed and wounded, Democrat politicians on the local, state and national levels supported them. While distancing himself from the violence, Biden supported them. In a television interview in late August, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris egged on the shock troops and embraced them.

In an interview with Stephen Colbert, Harris said of the rioters, “Everyone beware. They’re not gonna stop before Election Day in November, and they’re not gonna stop after election day … They’re not gonna let up and they should not.”

The media, including social media giants Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, backed the rioters. Their hashtags were trending and their violence whitewashed even as people were killed and wounded and their mayhem inflicted $2 billion in damages on a U.S. economy already battered by the coronavirus. The brunt of the financial burden was shouldered by small business owners.

The second reality that is underplayed in newsrooms quick to criminalize the outgoing president is that the Republicans, including Trump and his closest associates and supporters, opposed the storming of the Capitol. The senators and members of Congress who were raising objections to the electoral votes of several states based on widespread allegations of voter fraud were in the middle of making their claims when the protesters attempted to force their way into the joint session. They condemned the protesters.

Media personalities closely associated with Trump condemned the protesters and called on police to arrest those engaged in violence. Trump not only called for the protesters to behave peacefully, he posted a video calling for them to stand down and leave the Capitol. But whereas the social media giants were happy to serve as the logistics bases for Antifa and BLM rioters, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube all froze Trump’s accounts and removed his video plea from their servers.

Wednesday’s storming of the Capitol was an American tragedy. It marked the moment the center collapsed. The gap between the two political camps is unbridgeable today.

Wednesday’s violent protest is a much graver tragedy for President Trump personally and for the 74 million Americans who voted for him than it is for their Democrat opponents. While Trump did call on the protesters to cease and desist, he also incited their actions during his remarks at the rally.

Trump told them Biden stole the election and that with the Republican loss of the Senate, America was going to the dogs. He also told them to march to the Capitol. True, as the lack of police presence outside the Capitol building indicated, there was little concern that the Trump supporters would behave violently. Trump probably didn’t think they would. But, by lighting matches in a barn, Trump burned down his own legacy. He won’t be remembered for lowering taxes and rebuilding the U.S. economy or for bringing peace to the Middle East. He will be remembered for sending his supporters to the Capitol where they rioted.

Looking ahead, Trump’s action also undermined the legitimacy of principled opposition to the policies the Democrats are poised to adopt later this month after they assume full control of the U.S. government.

Democrat support for BLM is the key to understanding what the coming weeks, months and years hold in store. BLM is not a normal civil rights movement. It is a violent revolutionary movement. It doesn’t demand the dismantling of police forces in cities around the country to address specific grievances. As its charter makes clear, the demand is rooted in the movement’s rejection of America’s moral right to police.

In Israel, discussions of BLM have honed in on its official anti-Semitism. BLM’s charter rejects Israel’s right to exist and its members have specifically targeted synagogues and Jewish businesses in places like Los Angeles and Kenosha. But BLM is first and foremost an anti-American organization. Its charter describes the United States as a criminal state which was born not in a democratic revolution that brought the glad tidings of freedom and liberty to its people and to the world. As BLM and its supporters see things, the United States was born in the original sin of slavery. And 400 years later, the America they describe is an inherently, structurally racist society.

The only way for the United States to cleanse itself of the stain of its evil nature is through a revolutionary, racist, Marxist redistribution of wealth and opportunity and position in American society.

Today, the Democratic Party is committed to translating BLM’s anti-American dogma into policy. And the work has already begun.

Earlier this week, the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives approved a new rule that bans the use of gender-specific terms. “Father,” “mother,” “brother,” “sister,” “uncle,” and “aunt,” for instance, are now banned. They are to be replaced by gender-neutral terms like “parent,” and “sibling,” and “sibling of parent.” Absurd, tyrannical and inhuman on its face, the new rule advances BLM’s doctrinal goal of destroying the nuclear family.

Shortly after the vote count in Georgia made clear that Democrats had won control of the upper chamber, Democrat Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced that the Democrats will “study and look at” eliminating the filibuster—the Senate rule that requires super-majorities for passing laws. The filibuster blocks radical policy shifts by requiring the majority party to convince at least some members of the minority party to sign on to their bills before they become law. Abrogating the filibuster is a precondition for Democrats to pass a series of radical measures that taken together will change the face of America.

Among other things, the steps include giving statehood to Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C. By adding four new senators from these territories, the Democrats will effectively ensure their control of the Senate lasts indefinitely.

The Democrats also intend to increase the number of Supreme Court justices from nine to 15, which will enable them to pack the court with progressive jurists, guaranteeing a progressive majority for at least the next generation.

The Democrats intend to nationalize healthcare in the United States.

They intend to pass the so-called Green New Deal, a package of legislation regarding energy and pollution conceived by activists in the extreme margins of the party. The package will cost U.S. taxpayers in excess of $10 trillion and destroy America’s fossil fuels industries.

House Democrats approved a rule this week that will enable the appropriation by a simple majority of massive sums not covered by the U.S. Treasury for environmental and health programs.

While Israel’s community health clinics and hospitals are immunizing citizens against the coronavirus at a breakneck pace, America’s vaccination efforts are barely advancing. So far, only 30 percent of the vaccines that have been distributed have found their way to the arms of Americans.

One of the major causes of the hold-up is fear. Healthcare providers are fearful they will be subjected to civil suits and criminal prosecutions for vaccinating “the wrong people.” Early last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Washington (CDC) issued guidance for the provision of the vaccines. The CDC’s guidance gives preference to blacks and other racial minorities in vaccination drives in order to “promote justice” and “mitigate health inequality.” New York State and New York City both adopted vaccination policies in keeping with the woke CDC. And now, a chain of health clinics in Brooklyn is being accused of “fraud” for providing the vaccine to people not included in official guidance.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said this week that clinics that do not obey the state’s race-based vaccination policies will have their operating licenses revoked and will be subjected to a million dollar fine.

Trump stormed onto the political stage five and a half years ago. And almost immediately, he dominated the Republican stage. Tens of millions of Americans who felt they had been forgotten by a Washington that had surrendered to the commissars of political correctness saw in the flamboyant real estate magnate their mouthpiece.

At the first Republican primary debate in June 2015, Trump declared, “The big problem this country has is being politically correct. I’ve been challenged by so many people that I don’t frankly have time for total political correctness, and to be honest with you, this country doesn’t have time either.”

As the curtains come down on the Trump presidency, America is entering into an era of “total political correctness” the likes of which it has never seen, as the party in complete control of the U.S. government works steadily to implement the revolutionary dogma of the thugs that torched America’s cities last year.

Wednesday’s storming of the Capitol will serve as a justification for everything.

Caroline Glick is an award-winning columnist and author of “The Israeli Solution: A One-State Plan for Peace in the Middle East.”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.