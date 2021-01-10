Amazon bans Parler

Amazon has become the latest tech giant to ban the Parler social network from its app service.

The move follows similar announcements from Google and Apple about their removal of the Parler app from their app services.

In a statement on his app on Saturday, Parler's CEO John Matze said "This was a coordinated attack by the tech giants to kill competition in the market place."

"We were too successful too fast,” he added, noting that Parler may be unavailable for up to a week “as we rebuild from scratch.”

The developments comes as social media companies have made moves to remove Trump, his supporters and those opposing the Democratic party from their platforms.

Twitter shut down Trump's account on Friday, citing his Tweet that he would skip Biden's inauguration, while Facebook and Instagram have suspended Trump at least until Biden is sworn into office.

Parler has not restricted conservative voices like its competitors have, making it a target for big tech companies looking to censor Trump and other conservatives.