Republican Senator: Trump committed impeachable offenses

Republican Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) said on Saturday that US President Donald Trump "committed impeachable offenses" in his efforts to throw out the results of the 2020 presidential election but stopped short of saying whether he would support impeachment procedures against Trump.

"I do think the president committed impeachable offenses, but I don’t know what is going to land on the Senate floor, if anything,” Toomey said during an interview on Fox News.

On the question of whether he would vote to impeach the president, Toomey said he would wait to see the document before deciding how he would vote.

The House of Representative is expected to propose impeachment against Trump on Monday.

The latest draft of the impeachment resolution, obtained by CNN, includes one article of impeachment for "incitement of insurrection."

The article of impeachment says Trump "willfully made statements that encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — imminent lawless action at the Capitol."

On Wednesday, noted Fox News, Toomey spoke out against his Republican colleagues who voted to object to the Electoral College results in some states, including Pennsylvania.

"I voted for President Trump and endorsed him for re-election. But, on Wednesday, I intend to vigorously defend our form of government by opposing this effort to disenfranchise millions of voters in my state and others," he said in a statement.

"I acknowledge that this past election, like all elections, had irregularities. But the evidence is overwhelming that Joe Biden won this election. His narrow victory in Pennsylvania is easily explained by the decline in suburban support for President Trump and the president’s slightly smaller victory margins in most rural counties," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, it was reported on CNN that Trump is considering having Rudy Giuliani and Alan Dershowitz defend him if he faces another impeachment trial.

Dershowitz declined to comment while a Giuliani spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Senate last year voted to acquit Trump after an impeachment trial led by the Democratic-controlled House on charges of trying to pressure Ukraine to investigate Biden and his son Hunter.

Dershowitz was a member of Trump’s defense team at that impeachment trial.