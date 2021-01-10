Twitter removes Khamenei tweet against vaccines

Twitter on Saturday removed a tweet by Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in which he cast doubt on coronavirus vaccines made in the United States and Britain and said they are "untrustworthy".

"Importing vaccines made in the US or the UK is prohibited. They're completely untrustworthy. It's not unlikely they would want to contaminate other nations. Given our experience with France's HIV-tainted blood supplies, French vaccines aren't trustworthy either," Khamenei wrote in the tweet, which was published Friday on his English-language account.

Twitter removed the tweet and replaced it with a message that said it was "no longer available because it violated the Twitter Rules".

The company told The New York Post that the tweet was in violation of the company’s rules against coronavirus misinformation.

“The account owner will be required to delete the violative Tweet before regaining access to their account,” said a spokesman for Twitter.

The tweet was posted on the same day that Khamenei banned the country from importing of American Pfizer-BioNTech and Britain's Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccines, saying in a televised speech they are "forbidden".

Twitter has been criticized for allowing Khamenei to make regular use of his account to threaten Israel, the US, and other Western states, while banning accounts of people such as US President Donald Trump out of "fear of continued incitement to violence".

Last May, the Iranian Supreme Leader posted a tweet in which he threatened to implement the Nazi "Final Solution" against Israel.

After Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded to those threats, Khamenei asserted that, in using the term “Final Solution”, he did not refer to Jews but rather only to the State of Israel.

Khamenei was later at it again, threatening that "the Zionist virus will not last long and the Zionist regime will not survive - and will be destroyed.”