Sa'ar: Netanyahu has to go home, I will replace him

New Hope chairman Gideon Sa’ar sharply criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in an interview with Channel 13 News which aired on Saturday night.

"Netanyahu is the one who has to go home so we can get the State of Israel back on track - he is the one who is to blame for dragging Israel into an election," said Sa’ar, who added that "under Netanyahu's rule there has been a targeted attack on all state institutions in Israel, from the President to the Israel Police – we will not allow that. We will insist that the democratic process and its results be respected in the State of Israel."

Sa’ar also spoke out against Finance Minister Yisrael Katz and said that "the minister should explain to the citizens of Israel how he served in the post for seven and a half months and did not bring a budget to the government or the Knesset - an unprecedented thing that is all motivated by political reasons, is very serious and harms the interests of Israel."

He downplayed the polls which predict that the Likud is expected to receive almost twice as much as seats as his party, expressing confidence he will form a government and replace Netanyahu.

"I am unfazed by the polls - the majority of the public in the State of Israel wants change. I promise to form a government without going to a fifth election."

The Likud said in response, “Gideon Sa’ar cannot form a government without Lapid and the rest of the left. Only Prime Minister Netanyahu can form a full-fledged right-wing government."