Report: Bennett offered Smotrich three spots in top ten on Yamina slate

Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett this past Friday submitted a proposal to Bezalel Smotrich, according to which he will receive three spots for members of his party among the top ten on the Yamina slate, Israel Hayom reports.

Smotrich has been demanding four spots within the top eight. Sources close to Bennett said no response to the offer has been received so far.

Smotrich was interviewed on Channel 12 News on Saturday night and claimed that "Bennett brought religious Zionism to the lowest place it has ever been."

"The only consideration is what will be the coalition composition through which we can promote and uphold the values that are important to religious Zionism, to take care of it, to take responsibility for the State of Israel as we think fit. I am the only national religious party," he added.

"Bennett set off with the New Right party with 16 seats, we remember how it ended. In the second round Ayelet (Shaked) was put in the lead, there were polls predicting 13 seats and it ended in 7, in the third round he brought religious Zionism to the lowest place ever with six seats.”