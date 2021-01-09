Leadership, ego and the power of words

US President-elect Joe Biden told the world this Thursday that, "The words of a president matter, no matter how good or bad that president,"

He added. "At their best, the words of a president can inspire. At their worst, they can incite."

When Moses meets God at the burning bush, one of his comments teaches us a great deal about how Moses viewed himself, and how leaders can and should use their words.

