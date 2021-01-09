Protesters breach checkpoint, Netanyahu taken to secure compound

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, were taken to a secure compound inside the residence hall in Jerusalem last Saturday, along with other people who were at home, journalist Amit Segal reported.

According to the report, they stayed there for 30-45 minutes under close GSS supervision, after it was reported that a group of protesters breached the police checkpoint on nearby Smolensky Street.

Eight protesters were arrested in the incident, following which security was tightened around the compound, and this morning a barbed wire fence was erected at the breached checkpoint.

The Black Flags movement said: "Netanyahu's attempts to compare the demonstrators to Trump supporters are a direct continuation of the Netanyahu family's incitement campaign. Tomorrow there will be demonstrations for the 29th week in a row, 29 weeks in which there were more than 400 documented attacks against the demonstrators. We will continue to fight for Israeli democracy in a non-violent protest - as always."