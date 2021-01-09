51 reported COVID-19 patients die in Israel over week end

At the end of the week, 51 reported COVID-19 patients died in Israel, 46 of them on Friday, and another five on Shabbat. Since the outbreak, 3,633 Israelis are reported dead.

Yesterday, 7,808 tested positive, with a positive rate at 6.5% out of about 120,000 tests.

Another 2,998 tested positive today. A total of 51,000 tests were performed today and the positive rate was 5.8%. In addition, 1,646 are hospitalized in hospitals across the country.

964 are in critical condition. 236 are connected to ventilators.

Earlier, the Health Ministry reported that for the first time, four people had been diagnosed in Israel with the mutant COVID strain that originated in South Africa.