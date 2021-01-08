More lockdowns, fear, restlessness and Aliyah

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and Aliyah consultant, talks about the new lockdown in Israel and how children deal with it after other previous lockdowns as told by Neima Halevi, age,11.

The ever-increasing world crisis yielding ever increasing Jew hatred and persecution seems to be reaching critical mass, according to Minskoff.

The leaders in the diaspora are without a doubt obvious Jew Haters which will hasten Aliyah if there is a good side of it.

Nevertheless, time is almost run out regarding Aliyah. There is hardly no more time left to procrastinate. Jews are blamed for the corona virus as never before, Minskoff observes.