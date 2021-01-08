Ambassador Friedman: 'American republic was severely tested'

US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman offered his congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden Friday, acknowledging his win for the first time since the November election.

In a statement Friedman released at noon Friday, Ambassador Friedman said that the Republic had been “severely tested” over the past week, but added that America had demonstrated “resilience” in handling the “unprecedented stress”, making no explicit mention of the rioting in Washington D.C. this week, during which the Capitol building was breached.

“Our Republic was severely tested this week,” Friedman said.

“But we proved out resilience in the face of unprecedented stress. Our Constitution worked, as did our laws and our law enforcement. Our democracy will emerge stronger and, once again, with an orderly transition of power.”

“I would like to congratulate President-elect Biden and his incoming administration. I humbly offer any assistance that may be requested to aid in transition. I know that America’s unbreakable bond with Israel will endure – it is a fundamental value of our nation.”

“I am also grateful to the many Israelis who shared messages of solidarity with the American people and expressed trust in the strength of our democratic institutions. May God bless the United States of America, the State of Israel, and their eternal bond.”