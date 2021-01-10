Where others fear to tread: The rabbi who wants to innovate

Rabbi Dr. Nathan Lopes-Cardozo, the outstandingly unique thinker and equally controversial Jewish philosopher, joins Eve Harow to speak of his ideas to reinvigorate Judaism in the era of modern, sovereign Israel.

Why has the Torah world stagnated and lost its spiritual component, with devastating consequences? Does Judaism have answers for situations outside the ‘religious’ sphere? How can we educate to question and contemplate without fear?

Human beings seek meaning, perhaps the corona pandemic has given us all the opportunity, time and desire to discover why we exist.

And find God within the music of His creation.