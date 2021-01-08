Poll: Likud 28, New Hope 18, Yamina 13

The Likud would win just 28 seats if new elections were held today, plummeting eight seats from the previous election, a new poll shows.

According to the poll, which was conducted by Panels Politics with data collected online by Panel4All and published by Ma’ariv Friday morning, the Likud is projected to sink from its current 36 seats to just 28 mandates – yet would remain the largest faction in the Knesset, with Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope party coming in a distant second, with 18 seats.

Yesh Atid-Telem came in third with 14 seats, while the rightist Yamina party received 13 seats, the same as in the previous Panels Politics poll, which was published last Friday.

The Joint Arab List continues its downward trend, slipping from 11 seats in the previous poll to 10 mandates – a loss of one-third of its electoral strength compared to the last election, when it won 15 seats.

Among the haredi factions, Shas received eight seats, and United Torah Judaism received seven in the poll.

Yisrael Beytenu held steady at seven seats in the poll, while Meretz is projected to win five seats.

Blue and White, which failed to cross the electoral threshold in last week’s poll, narrowly passed the threshold in today’s poll, receiving four seats.

The left-wing HaYisraelim (The Israelis) party of Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai slipped in the poll from eight seats last week to six seats.

Labor, Otzma Yehudit, Jewish Home, Gesher, Ofer Shelah’s new party, and the New Economic Party all failed to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold, with Otzma receiving 1.7%, Labor 1.3%, the New Economic Party 1.3%, Shelah’s party 1.3%, Gesher 0.3%, and the Jewish Home 0.3%.

Broken down by blocs, the right-wing bloc is projected to win 56 seats, down two from last week’s poll, while the left-wing – Arab bloc would receive 39 seats, up from 38 last week. The New Hope and Yisrael Beytenu parties, both of which have refused to sit in a government with Binyamin Netanyahu, received a combined 25 seats in the poll, giving the anti-Netanyahu factions a total of 64 seats.