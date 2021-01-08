Iraq issues arrest warrant for Trump

Iraq on Thursday issued a warrant for the arrest of US President Donald Trump as part of a Baghdad court's investigation into the killing of a top Iraqi paramilitary commander, CBS News reported.

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy head of Iraq's largely pro-Iran Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary network, died in the same US drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani at Baghdad airport on January 3 last year and which was ordered by Trump.

"An arrest warrant against the outgoing President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, has been issued in accordance with the provisions of Article 406 of the Iraqi Penal Code," Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council confirmed in a statement quoted by CBS News.

It added that the investigations would continue "to identify others who participated in committing this crime, whether they are Iraqis or foreigners."

Iran last year issued a warrant for the arrest of Trump and 35 others in connection with Soleimani’s death. At the time it asked Interpol to relay the warrant as a so-called "red notice" to other police forces around the world. Interpol promptly rejected the request.