Israeli Intelligence Minister urges Biden to maintain current policy on Iran

Israel's Intelligence Minister Eli Cohen urged US President-elect Joe Biden to maintain the current US policy on Iran.

Speaking to i24NEWS on Wednesday, Cohen said that "the 8 years of Obama's tenure did not lead to any regional political achievements" in the Middle East.

"In comparison, during President Trump's four years in office, there was determined activity against Iran," he added.

"If you want to maintain regional stability, if you want to advance further peace agreements, it is important that the policy vis-à-vis Iran continues," said Cohen, who addressed his remarks to Biden.

"Wherever Iran goes, people are suffering," the minister asserted, pointing at Lebanon, Syria and Yemen, as well at Tehran's human rights record vis-a-vis its own citizens.

Commenting on Israel's recent normalization accords with the UAE, Morocco, Bahrain and Sudan, Cohen said that Jerusalem is "in touch with 6 or 7 additional countries, in Africa, in the Gulf and in East Asia. Arab and Muslim countries."

"They understand that the State of Israel is their partner, their partner in regional stability, a partner in a strong and significant security coalition," he added.

"And if the US policy continues, without a doubt we will see more peace agreements," said Cohen.

Trump withdrew from the Iran nuclear agreement in May of 2018 and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Biden has taken a different approach to the Iran deal than Trump and has expressed a desire to rejoin the deal. He recently told The New York Times that he would do so if Iran returned to compliance with it.

The Iranian government, which has scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal, has ruled out the possibility of renegotiating the nuclear deal, saying it was fully discussed in detail five years ago and needs no renegotiations.