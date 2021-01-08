Capitol Police Chief resigns following violent riots

Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund announced his resignation Thursday in the wake of Wednesday’s violent riots at the Capitol.

"It has been a pleasure and true honor to serve the United States Capitol Police Board and the Congressional community alongside the women and men of the United States Capitol Police," he wrote, according to Fox News.

The resignation will take effect Sunday, January 16.

During a news conference about charges against the rioters earlier in the day, acting US Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin had said that the Capitol Police’s handling of the breach "made our job more difficult."

"Why they (those who broke in) weren't zip-tied as they left the building, I don’t know," Sherwin was quoted as having said.

Four people died during Wednesday’s riots on Capitol Hill, including one woman who was shot by police and later died of her injuries and three who died in medical emergencies. 69 people were arrested.

The incident caused lawmakers to be evacuated from the building as Congress was debating challenges to Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory.

US lawmakers reconvened on Wednesday evening to certify Biden's victory, and did so shortly before 4:00 a.m. local time.