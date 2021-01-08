White House press secretary: The entire White House condemns the violence

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday gave a brief statement following Wednesday’s violent riots at the US Capitol.

In her remarks, she stated that the entire White House condemned the incident and added that those who broke the law should be prosecuted.

"We condemn it - the president and this administration - in the strongest possible terms. It is unacceptable, and those that broke the law should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," McEnany told reporters in the White House briefing room.

"Those who are working in this building are working to ensure an orderly transition of power. Now it is time for America to unite," she added.

She then walked out of the room without taking questions from reporters.