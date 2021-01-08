Israel enters tight lockdown for two weeks

Israel officially entered a tight lockdown at midnight on Thursday, for a period of 14 days, until January 21, 2021, in order to dramatically reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

During the lockdown, gatherings will be restricted to up to five people in a closed area and up to ten people in an open area (with exceptions for weddings, circumcisions and funerals, that will remain according to the existing rule – ten people in a closed space and 20 in an open space).

Education:

1. There is a prohibition on opening educational institutions to learners and employees except for special education and exceptions determined by law.

2. Closed boarding institutions for up to 30 days without the possibility of readmitting pupils who have left the institution.

Employment:

1. Employees may not enter their places of work except for places of work for which exceptions have been made including those that provide essential and vital services and those engaged in construction or infrastructure work.

2. All employers shall be entitled to allow employees to go to their place work if their presence is necessary for its maintenance or continued functioning. This includes necessary repairs, security, deliveries, payment of wages, etc. Specific instructions were determined for enterprises with special permission to employ workers during hours of rest, security industries, government ministries, local councils, religious councils and institutions of higher education.

3. Lawyers have been added to the list of essential places of work under the regulations in instances where they are representing or preparing to represent clients in court or in other institutions, or are providing essential services to clients that will not admit delay and cannot be performed digitally. Included in the foregoing are employees of the Central Elections Committee and regional elections committees who are working on the upcoming Knesset elections.

4. Employers who meet the various conditions and continue to operate will do so under the purple badge standard.

Transportation:

Occupancy on public transportation will be reduced to 50% of capacity (including on buses)

Participation in political party primary elections

1. Person voting in political party primary elections may leave their residences to do so. The foregoing includes candidates and service providers on behalf of candidates or parties, in order to prepare for Knesset and political party primary elections.

2. Polling places for political party primary elections may be operated.

3. People entering polling place locations will not be asked about the existence of symptoms that do not require quarantine so as not to impair their right to vote because of these symptoms. There will be no questioning of those arriving at designated polling places for people under quarantine.

These are currently existing restrictions that are also valid during the aforementioned 14-day lockdown:

1. Restrictions on going out from one's place of residence beyond 1,000 meters, apart from exceptions such as going out to be vaccinated, receive medical treatment or social work care, attend a demonstration or legal proceeding, do individual exercise (without use of a vehicle), transferring a minor between separated parents, going to a permitted place of work or to permitted educational activity, or going out to attend a funeral, wedding or circumcision (subject to the restrictions on gatherings).

Fine for violation: NIS 500.

2. A prohibition on leaving one's place of residence in order to be present in another person's place of residence.

3. Closure of public and commercial places except for essential stores: Food, hygiene, optical, pharmacies, and electric products and products that are necessary for essential home repairs.

4. Closure of guest units and b&b's, zoos, safari parks and nature reserves, national parks, national and commemorative sites, places for giving non-medical treatment including beauty and cosmetics treatment, places for giving complementary medical treatment, drive-in cinemas, malls, markets and museums. The option of opening an eating establishment for pick-up service is cancelled.

5. Practical driving lessons are cancelled; organizing – or participating in – an organized hike is prohibited.

6. Take-away service is prohibited; delivery service is permitted.