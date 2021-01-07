MK Kara: US demonstrators have reason to believe election was stolen

MK Ayoob Kara called on the Likud to see the riots in the United States and lament the hypocrisy of the left, which he says criticizes the riots there but takes the same path when it demonstrates against Prime Minister Netanyahu.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva, Kara expressed regret over what he describes as the arrival of the Arab Spring in the United States after both former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama turned a blind eye to it when it hit friendly Arab countries.

Kara said that while the protesters' claims now in the US probably have a basis and their feelings about election theft are not detached from reality, the same critics of these protesters in Israel take a similar approach for reasons with an even lesser basis in reality, and only because they do not accept the democratic law adopted in the election.

"The Israeli left is preaching against the demonstrations in the United States and on the other hand is infesting Balfour St," said Kara, stating that the left is "trying to harm the legitimate results. "There is a democratic decision here and they do not accept it, and there they stole the election and do not give them an opportunity to appeal."

In light of these remarks, we asked the Knesset member to say whether if the next elections in Israel were to result in a change in prime minister, we would expect similar images from Netanyahu's supporters and riots as occurred at the US Capitol building yesterday. He responded: "If there is a democratic decision, we will accept it on the right."

"It bothers me that they understand that they cannot win and recognize that all the people are moving to the right and they are trying through improvisations and demonstrations to change the situation using systems that identify with them. I accept every democratic decision as we saw when Barak won and when Rabin won. Accept the results," he said.