Israeli reporter: 'Haredim not to blame for lockdown'

Channel 12 News correspondent Yair Sherki emphasizes that haredim (ultra Orthodox) make up only eight percent of seriously ill patients, and that they must not be blamed for Israel's third coronavirus lockdown.

"I feel that there's something about the haredi population that must be said for the viewers to get the full picture," Sherki said on Channel 12's main news broadcast. "Israel is not going into lockdown because of the haredi population; it is going into lockdown on account of a high number of seriously ill patients, of which haredim are only eight percent".

"This does not justify disturbing the peace, violating the law, or anything else," he added, "but twenty-three percent of those hospitalized in serious condition are Arabs; fifty-five percent from the general population; and fourteen percent more from other demographics. Only eight percent are from the haredi population, and that must be said as well."