Netanyahu: We will vaccinate all Israelis by end of March

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu pledged to vaccinate the entire population against the coronavirus by the end of March thanks to a shipment of millions of Pfizer vaccines which will be delivered to Israel next week.

"I am excited to announce a tremendous breakthrough, a breakthrough that will take us out of the Corona and bring us back to life," Netanyahu said in a statement to the media. "We will be the first country to emerge from the corona crisis. The agreement I reached with Pfizer allows us to vaccinate all Israeli citizens over the age of 16 until the end of March and perhaps even before that. We will vaccinate all the relevant populations and anyone who wants to can be vaccinated. "

The vaccination campaign will be called 'Returning to Life' and the order of the vaccinators will be published soon. "The first plane is scheduled to arrive as early as Sunday and will be in a series [of deliveries].

"Israel will share with Pfizer, with all of humanity, the statistics that will help develop strategies to defeat the corona virus. We can do this because our health care system is among the most advanced in the world," the prime minister added.