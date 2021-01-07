A million new Pfizer vaccines to arrive next week

At 8:30 PM, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein will deliver an update on the issue of vaccines, which was defined by Netanyahu's office as "significant and special."

It is believed that Netanyahu and Edelstein will announce another shipment of a millions Pfizer vaccines that will arrive in Israel as early as next week.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister responded to Defense Minister Benny Gantz's request to prioritize teaching staff in administering the vaccines. To date, about 70% of those aged 60 and over have been vaccinated.

The first shipment of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine also arrived in Israel today, without about 100,000 doses of the vaccine arriving.

Israel will enter a tightened lockdown at midnight tonight as the country attempts to curtail the rising coronavirus morbidity rates. The lockdown will last for two weeks and will entail the closure of the education system and nonessential jobs.