Head Of Netiv Meir Yeshiva passes away R. Aryeh Kostiner, leader of the Netiv Meir Yeshiva, has passed on. Shlomo Witty ,

צילום: ערוץ מאיר Rabbi Aryeh Kostinger Rabbi Aryeh Kostiner, longtime director of the Netiv Meir Yeshiva, passed away today at the age at the age of 92. He is survived by two sons, Rabbi Zvi Kostiner of the Hesder Yeshiva Midbara K'eden, and Shlomo Kostiner, who leads the Gush Katif and Shomron Heritage Council.



