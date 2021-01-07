Rabbi Kanievsky orders closure of haredi elementary schools

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke Thursday afternoon with Yanki Kanievsky, the grandson of the leader of the Lithuanian-haredi public, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky.

The conversation took place following talks held by the Prime Minister last night with the Vizhnitzer Rebbe and with MK YIsrael Eichler, who represents the Belzer Rebbe in the Knesset.

During the conversation, Yanki Kanievsky conveyed to Netanyahu the message that this morning his grandfather ordered the closure of the haredi elementary schools for several days due to coronavirus.