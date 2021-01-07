“Do not linger at home:” Nurse warns public after tragedy

Chaos erupted at Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital yesterday as a young woman collapsed at the entrance to the emergency room. “Corona!,” screamed medics, to prevent bystanders from rushing to her side. Tragically, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The young woman, 40-year-old Sarah Kot, mother-of-4 from the Jerusalem neighborhood of Sanhedria Murchevet, had been home sick after contracting the virus, and reportedly not especially worried for her general welfare, given her young age and overall health. When her condition began to deteriorate, she took to her bed, resting and attempting to recover in the comfort of her home. When she began having trouble breathing on Wednesday afternoon, Sarah was rushed to the hospital, where she passed away before having a chance to receive proper medical treatment. After her death, it was determined she was suffering from an unknown case of heart disease.

A member of the Hadassah Ein Kerem hospital staff spoke to reporters last night, calling on the public to learn a lesson from Kot’s passing. “Do not linger at home,” they warned, "as severe COVID cases are typically distinguished by a relatively stable period followed by a sudden deterioration, and sometimes, death."

Sarah’s husband, Rabbi Binyamin Kot, studies in the Mir Yeshiva. The Mir community was shaken by the tragic loss. “Everyone loved her,” reads an emotional crowdfunding text, “But none more than the four children she left behind.”

Donations are being urgently collected to help the Kot family pay their basic bills, as they relied on Sarah’s job as a teacher to survive. Now, incapacitated by grief, they have lost not only the foundation of their family, but their financial security as well. They're left to mourn in isolation, with no one to console them.

