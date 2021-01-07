MK Zohar: Media, political opponents need more objectivity

Likud MK contrasts responses from Israeli media and politicians to riots at Capitol with those to riots at PM's residence in Israel.

Tags: Miki Zohar
Arutz Sheva Staff ,

MK Miki Zohar
MK Miki Zohar
Yoni Kempinski

MK Miki Zohar called for greater "objectivity" among the Israeli media and the prime minister's political opponents, contrasting responses to the riots at the US Capitol to those regarding anti-Netanyahu protests in Israel.

"What is more severe and damaging to democracy? The violent storming of the Capitol building in Washington by American citizens, or the violent storming of the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem by Israeli citizens?" he asked.

"Objectivity is an important quality. I suggest that the media and our political opponents try to adopt it sometimes," Zohar said.



top