MK Zohar: Media, political opponents need more objectivity

MK Miki Zohar called for greater "objectivity" among the Israeli media and the prime minister's political opponents, contrasting responses to the riots at the US Capitol to those regarding anti-Netanyahu protests in Israel.

"What is more severe and damaging to democracy? The violent storming of the Capitol building in Washington by American citizens, or the violent storming of the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem by Israeli citizens?" he asked.

"Objectivity is an important quality. I suggest that the media and our political opponents try to adopt it sometimes," Zohar said.