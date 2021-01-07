Protest display in Tel Aviv: Fountain dyed red

Protest against the conduct of the police in the case of the death of the late Ahuvya Sandak during a police chase continues.

Protest activists dyed the fountain in Dizengoff Square in Tel Aviv red this morning, Thursday. Next to it they left a sign that read, "The blood of Ahuvya continues to boil."

Since the youth's death and for two and a half weeks, dozens of demonstrations and protests have taken place every evening around the country.

The demonstrators are demanding the establishment of an external commission of inquiry as well as the closure of the Judea and Samaria unit of police investigators whose officers were involved in the death of Ahuvya.