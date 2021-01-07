Israeli politicians condemn events during Washington protest

New Hope Chairman Gideon Sa'ar responded to events in the United States on Twitter:

“I was sad to see the pictures from Washington DC last night. Order has been restored and I am sure there will be an orderly transition of power in the United States, our greatest friend in the world. The events serve as an important reminder of the dangers of polarization and extremism in society. We must never take democracy and its institutions for granted.”

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi: "I was shocked to see last night's attack on the US Congress, the stronghold of world democracy, and I strongly condemn it.

"Since its independence, America, our great and true friend, has been a beacon of democracy, and stood for the values of freedom, justice and independence.



"I am sure that the American people and their elected representatives will know how to fend off this attack and will continue to defend the values on which the United States was founded."

Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid: “I’m deeply saddened and shocked by the images from the United States.

"My thoughts are with all my friends in Washington tonight. We hope to see order restored and the transition of power completed. America needs to go back to being a role model for democracies across the world.”