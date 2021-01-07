Young Israel condemns 'attack on our nation's capital'

The National Council of Young Israel today issued a statement concerning the protest at the United States Capitol.

"We strongly condemn the attack on our nation’s capital and the unlawful occupation of the U.S. Capitol Building, which is a striking symbol of American democracy. While peaceful protests are an essential element of our country’s democratic framework, the violent protests and wanton attacks that we witnessed today are deplorable and a dangerous assault on the very foundation upon which this nation is built," the council said.

"Law and order are critical components of this country’s very existence, and those individuals who breached the Capitol doors and illicitly entered the building in a blatant and deliberate attempt to sow chaos and serve as a disruptive force should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We appreciate the efforts of the Capitol Police and other law enforcement personnel who endeavored to turn back the protestors and ensure the safety of our federal lawmakers in the face of a serious and significant threat."

"Furthermore, we denounce the recent attacks that took place at the homes of Members of Congress, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, whose residences were vandalized by individuals protesting their political positions. Targeting the private homes of public figures and defacing them is a cowardly act that is beyond the pale, and no lawmaker, irrespective of their political party or ideology, deserves to be subject to such despicable behavior."