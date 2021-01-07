America – There’s no happy ending

Will America become "Amerika"? Will the "left" finally turn America into something unrecognizable? Whether the Democratic-Left takes over, or the Conservative-Republicans stay in power, it won’t be a happy ending.

Each side will accuse the other side of a stolen election. Then what? Civil war? Secession? What will happen to law and order, the US Dollar, and the possible rejection of the US Constitution?

Tamar Yonah speaks with Alex Newman, author of the book "Deep State: The Invisible Government Behind the Scenes". Together, they speak about the future of America and scenarios that could unfold. A fascinating show.